Amazon is everywhere, involved in almost every step of the global economy, but we are too.

At every link in this chain of abuse, we are fighting back to Make Amazon Pay.

We are workers and activists divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet.

On Black Friday 26 November 2021, from oil refineries, to factories, to warehouses, to data centres, to corporate offices in countries across the world, workers and activists are rising up in strikes, protests and actions to Make Amazon Pay.

Download our Common Demands now.