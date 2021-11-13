#MakeAmazonPay | Make Amazon Pay
#MakeAmazonPay | Make Amazon Pay

Amazon is everywhere, involved in almost every step of the global economy, but we are too.

At every link in this chain of abuse, we are fighting back to Make Amazon Pay.

We are workers and activists divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet.

On Black Friday 26 November 2021, from oil refineries, to factories, to warehouses, to data centres, to corporate offices in countries across the world, workers and activists are rising up in strikes, protests and actions to Make Amazon Pay.

Download our Common Demands now.

It's time to #MakeAmazonPay.

By submitting this form you agree to be emailed occasionally by the #MakeAmazonPay coalition. Read our privacy policy here.

Strikes and protests around the world

Find and join an action near you.

Sign up to receive more details as we approach Black Friday, #MakeAmazonPay day. More actions will be added as they are organised.

Don't see an action near you?

Host your own event
Make Amazon Pay | Download the #MakeAmazonPay Pack

Download everything you need to support strikes and protests on Black Friday: leaflets, banners, posters, social media graphics and more.

Download

The Coalition

Progressive International

Progressive International

Progressive International unites, organizes, and mobilizes progressive forces around the world.

UNI Global Union

UNI Global Union

 

A global union federation representing more than 20 million workers from over 150 different countries in the fastest growing sectors in the world – skills and services.

Amazon Workers International

Amazon Workers International

A cross-border coalition of Amazon workers from different countries, including Germany, Poland, Spain, France and the US, organizing beyond borders to beat Amazon.

350.org

350.org

A global grassroots movement working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

Aapti Institute, India

Aapti Institute, India

A research institution working to generate public, policy-relevant, actionable and accessible knowledge from the frontiers of tech and society, to support the creation of a fair, free, and equitable society.

Algorithm Watch

Algorithm Watch

A research and advocacy organization shedding light on algorithmic decision-making processes that have a social relevance, processes used either to predict or prescribe human action or to make decisions automatically.

All India IT and ITeS Employees' Union

All India IT and ITeS Employees' Union

An organization that works for the welfare of IT/ITES employees, fighting issues like job insecurity, unsafe and unfriendliness for women, stressful work atmosphere, stretched working hours, etc.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice

An organization of Amazon employees who want climate leadership.

Athena Coalition

Athena Coalition

A US grassroots alliance of dozens of labor, immigrant, and digital rights groups taking on Amazon together.

Attac Norway

Attac Norway

The Norwegian branch of an international movement working towards social, environmental and democratic alternatives in the globalisation process.

Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development

Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development

An alliance of more than 54 movements, trade unions, and grassroots groups across Asia.

Berlin vs. Amazon

Berlin vs. Amazon

A diverse alliance of activists, tech workers, artists and local residents mobilizing against Amazon's exploitation and the corporation's settlement in Berlin's city center.

Building and Wood Worker's International

Building and Wood Worker’s International

The global union federation grouping free and democratic unions with members in the building industry and allied sectors, representing 12 million workers in 135 countries.

Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood

Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood

An organization committed to helping children thrive in an increasingly commercialized, screen-obsessed culture, and the only organization dedicated to ending marketing to children.

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

A research institute concerned with issues of social, economic and environmental justice, producing the research and analysis necessary for policymakers, activists, and everyday Canadians.

Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research

Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research

A global corporate taks research centre that produces information and analysis to untangle the corporate tax web.

Data for Black Lives

Data for Black Lives

A movement of activists, organizers, and mathematicians committed to the mission of using data science to create concrete and measurable change in the lives of Black people.

Debt Collective

Debt Collective

A debtors' union fighting to cancel debts and defend millions of households across the United States.

Democracy in Europe Movement 2025

Democracy in Europe Movement 2025

DiEM25 is a pan-European, progressive movement that aims to democratise the EU before it disintegrates.

Education International

Education International

The global union federation of teachers' trade unions, representing the voice of 32.5 million trade union members in 178 countries and territories.

European Arts and Entertainment Alliance

European Arts and Entertainment Alliance

A union federation representing actors and musicians across Europe.

Ethical Consumer

Ethical Consumer

An independent, not-for-profit, multi-stakeholder co-operative with open membership, which provides all the tools and resources consumers need, to make choices at the checkout simple, informed and effective.

Focus on the Global South

Focus on the Global South

An activist think tank in Asia providing analysis and building alternatives for just social, economic and political change.

Friends of the Earth France

Friends of the Earth France

Friends of the Earth/Les Amis de la Terre fight for a transition to sustainable societies in both the Global South and the Global North, with a shared vision for global social and environmental justice. 

Global Campaign to Reclaim Peoples Sovereignty, Dismantle Corporate Power and Stop Impunity

Global Campaign to Reclaim Peoples Sovereignty, Dismantle Corporate Power and Stop Impunity

The Global Campaign is a network of over 250 social movements, civil society organisations, trade unions and communities fighting to challenge Transnational Corporations' power and end their impunity.

Global Labor Justice - International Labor Rights Forum

Global Labor Justice - International Labor Rights Forum

GLJ-ILRF holds global corporations accountable for labor rights violations in their supply chains, advances policies that protect decent work and just migration, and strengthens freedom of association, collective bargaining, and worker organizations.

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

A campaigning organisation which exposes global environmental problems and develops solutions for a green and peaceful future.

Hawkers Joint Action Committee

Hawkers Joint Action Committee

A collective representing hundreds of thousands of street vendors across India.

IT for Change

IT for Change

IT for Change aims for a society in which digital technologies contribute to human rights, social justice, and equity.

Independent Workers Union of Great Britain

Independent Workers Union of Great Britain

An independent and dynamic trade union in the UK that fights with precarious, under-unionised, and under-represented workforces to take on gig economy corporate giants.

IndustriAll

IndustriAll

A global union federation representing 50 million workers in 140 countries in a range of sectors, challenging the power of multinational companies through global solidarity.

International Federation of Journalists

International Federation of Journalists

A global union federation of journalists' trade unions, representing more than 600.000 media workers from 187 organisations in 146 countries.

International Trade Union Confederation

International Trade Union Confederation

Representing 200 million workers in 332 national affiliates, the ITUC promotes workers' rights and interests through international cooperation between trade unions, global campaigning and advocacy within major global institutions.

International Transport Workers' Federation

International Transport Workers' Federation

The ITF co-ordinates practical solidarity for transport unions around the world, representing over 18 million transport workers from 147 countries.

International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations

International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations

Representing over 10 million workers worldwide, IUF organizes from the field to factories to hotels, restaurants and fast food chains, to fight and win for workers across the food chain. 

Joint Action Committee against Foreign Retail and E-commerce (India)

Joint Action Committee against Foreign Retail and E-commerce (India)

A committee representing almost all major traders, workers and farmers associations of India, standing up to resist efforts by big tech corporations to conquer digital India.

Just Net Coalition

Just Net Coalition

A global network of civil society actors committed to an open, free, just and equitable Internet.

Model Alliance

Model Alliance

The Model Alliance promotes fair treatment, equal opportunity, and sustainable practices in the fashion industry, from the runway to the factory floor.

Momentum

Momentum

Momentum is a people movement aiming to transform the Labour Party, communities and Britain in the interests of the many, not the few through collective power, networks and tech.

Our Revolution

Our Revolution

Our Revolution focuses on elections for a progressive representation in the USA and further to that, works on organizing a powerful grassroots movement inside the halls of power and in the streets to win transformative change.

Oxfam

Oxfam

A global movement of people fighting to tackle the inequalities that make and keep people poor.

Pacific Asia Resource Center

Pacific Asia Resource Center

A non-profit organization in Japan committed to international social and economic justice, working with a variety of people's movements to foster solidarity links throughout the Asian Pacific region and beyond.

Pacific Network on Globalisation

Pacific Network on Globalisation

A regional watchdog promotes Pacific peoples' right to self-determination.

Public Citizen

Public Citizen

A nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, with 500,000 members, defending democracy, resisting corporate power and working to ensure that government works for the people, not for big corporations.

Public Services International

Public Services International

A global trade union federation representing over 20 million public service workers in 163 countries, championing human rights, social justice, and universal access to quality public services.

Rinascimento Green

Rinascimento Green

An independent initiative that started in Italy and aims to bring together various pieces of civil society to promote, through a path of popular participation, a Green New Deal.

SOLIDAR

SOLIDAR

A network of over 60 member organisations in 29 countries working to advance social justice in Europe and worldwide, driven by its shared values of solidarity, equality and participation.

Sunrise Movement

Sunrise Movement

A movement of young people in the US, committed to stopping climate change and creating millions of good jobs in the process.

Tax Justice Network

Tax Justice Network

An independent international network for research, analysis and advocacy in the area of tax and financial regulation, whose positions directly challenge the world's most powerful vested interests.

Tax Justice Network Africa

Tax Justice Network Africa

A pan-African research and advocacy organisation working to curb illicit financial flows (IFFs) and promote progressive taxation systems.

Tax Justice UK

Tax Justice UK

Tax Justice UK champions the role of tax and campaigns for a more progressive and effective tax system in the UK.

The Leap

The Leap

An organization that works to build and strengthen the bold and intersectional climate movement  by expanding Green New Deal coalitions.

The Transnational Institute

The Transnational Institute

A international research and advocacy institute committed to building a just, democratic and sustainable planet, engaging social movements, scholars and policy makers.

Union Aid Abroad - APHEDA

Union Aid Abroad - APHEDA

The global justice organisation of the Australian union movement, working to support stronger union and social movements in thirteen locations in Southeast Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Southern Africa.

War on Want

War on Want

An anti-poverty charity working to challenge the root causes of poverty, inequality and injustice through partnership with social movements in the global South and campaigns in the UK.

Workings Peoples' Charter

Workings Peoples' Charter

A network of more than 150 provincial local organizations, focusing on bringing together all organizations working with, and organizing infromal workers.

Datavakbond

Datavakbond

Works to give people a say in what happens with their data and help them enforce conditions with organizations that handle this data.

ECOAR

ECOAR

An alliance of activitists that seek to build a useful tool for social movements and citizenship based on anti-capitalism, anti-globalization, responsible consumption, defense of public and environmentalism

Global Forest Coalition

Global Forest Coalition

An international coalition of NGOs and Indigenous Peoples’ Organizations defending social justice and the rights of forest peoples in forest policies.

Corporate Europe Observatory

Corporate Europe Observatory

A research and campaign group working to expose and challenge the privileged access and influence enjoyed by corporations and their lobby groups in EU policy making.

Privacy International

Privacy International

An organization that aims to protect democracy, defend people's dignity, and demand accountability from institutions who breach public trust.

Tax Justice NL

Tax Justice NL

A network of Dutch civil society organizations and trade unions committed to a global fair tax system and advocates greater transparency from companies and governments.

Arab Resource & Organizing Center

Arab Resource & Organizing Center

A grassroots organization working to empower and organize the community towards justice and self-determination for all.

Migrant Justice

Migrant Justice

An organization that focuses on building the voice, capacity, and power of the farmworker community and engage community partners to organize for economic justice and human rights.

Open Mic

Open Mic

An initiative that works to foster greater corporate accountability at media and technology companies.

SOMO

SOMO

A research center that conducts action-oriented research to expose the impact and unprecedented power of multinationals.

HKM

HKM

A Pakistan-wide campaign for the enforcement of fundamental rights through grassroots organizing, momentum and pressure.

Remake

Remake

A community of fashion lovers, women rights advocates, and environmentalists on a mission to change the industry’s harmful practices on people and our planet.

Labour Behind the Label

Labour Behind the Label

A campaign that works to improve conditions and empower workers in the global garment industry.

Szikra Mozgalom

Szikra Mozgalom

A political organisation representing social and green causes.

EFFAT (European Federation of Trade Unions in the Food, Agriculture and Tourism)

EFFAT (European Federation of Trade Unions in the Food, Agriculture and Tourism)

An organisation of independent and democratic trade unions representing workers in the food, agriculture, tourism, and domestic workers sectors in Europe.

Tech Workers Coalition

Tech Workers Coalition

A coalition of workers in and around the tech industry, labor organizers, community organizers, and friends.

Lebenswertes Liebenau

Lebenswertes Liebenau

An initiative in Liebenau working for environmentally and people-friendly development of their district.

